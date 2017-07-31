LeBron James Has A New Line Of WWE Shoes For Kids For Some Reason

07.31.17

Back in March, Puma and Foot Locker teamed up for a limited edition WWE shoe series featuring WWE legends like Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior and The Undertaker.

Now, LeBron James and Nike are getting into the mix. You can go to Nike.com and check out the Nike LeBron 14 “Belt Pack,” a limited edition WWE shoe series featuring WWE legends like … uh, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior and The Undertaker. Sadly, these are just for kids.

Via Sneakernews:

A lover of wrestling since a child, LeBron pays tribute to the sport for the first time ever on his signature line with three colorways just for kids of some of the most famous and flamboyant characters to ever grace the ring: Ultimate Warrior, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker. Kids can slam, rumble, or you know, just play basketball in their own pair now

How mad do you think The Miz is that he doesn’t have a LeBron James shoe? Also, how sad it is that LeBron’s favorite wrestlers as a kid weren’t Brutus Beefcake, The Nasty Boys and Hacksaw Jim Duggan? I want a USA-print shoe with wood paneling.

You can check out the three different styles below. No word on whether or not there will be a Seth Rollins-themed Kyrie Irving shoe that hits the other shoes in the back with a steel chair.

