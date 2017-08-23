Get Pumped For The Cueto Cup Final With This Exclusive Lucha Underground Clip

Senior Editor, Sports
08.23.17

El Rey Network

The 32-man Cueto Cup tournament is finally down to two men, and on Wednesday night, we will get to see who takes home the sure-to-be-cursed trophy. (Wait, do people in the Lucha Underground universe have proper homes? We know Rey Mysterio lives in meme Wolverine’s room, and Johnny Mundo has a sweating-and-training studio apartment, but that’s about it. Matanza lives in a cell, so that’s another home. Oh, and Son of Havoc lives in his mom’s basement with the Bagel Bites on tap whenever he wants. Man, Lucha Underground rules.)

Anyway, as perhaps was always destined to be the case, the Cueto Cup finals will be between Lucha Underground’s two most popular home-grown stars, Pentagon Dark and Prince Puma (also pretty dark these days, if we’re being honest). The El Rey Network was lovely enough to send along this exclusive clip of the opening moments of that match, because [insert number of hours until showtime where you live] is just too long to wait.

Around The Web

TAGSLUCHA UNDERGROUND

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 5 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP