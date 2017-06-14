YouTube

After a weird first two episodes back from its six-month hiatus (which largely focused on one match, for some reason), Lucha Underground is about to bless us with a gift (presumably of the gods). We’ve been patient, so we earned this. Beginning on Wednesday night’s episode, Dario Cueto will present the Cueto Cup tournament!

El Rey Network has released the full tournament bracket ahead of time, because they love us. This righteous 32-person tournament features pretty much everyone you can think of from the promotion, and is going to be BUCK WILD. The winner will be the first recipient of the Cueto Cup, which probably entitles the winner to get gored by a manticore or something.

Here’s the full bracket, and you can click here to embiggen.

El Rey Network

If you prefer your brackets in text form, you’re in luck, because here I go typin’ ’em. The full first-round matchups:

GROUP A

Aerostar vs. Drago

Pentagón Dark vs. Argenis

The Mack vs. Mala Suerte

Famous B vs. Texano

GROUP B

Cage vs. Vinnie Massaro

Mascarita Sagrada vs. Pindar

Marty “The Moth” Martinez vs. Saltador

Fénix vs. Mariposa

GROUP C

Vibora vs. Paul London

Veneno vs. Mil Muertes

Jeremiah Crane vs. Killshot

Joey Ryan vs. Taya

GROUP D

Sexy Star vs. PJ Black

Ricky Mandel vs. Prince Puma

El Dragón Azteca Jr. vs. Dante Fox

Son of Havoc vs. ???

Initial thoughts: Poor Argenis. Secondary thoughts: Poor Vinnie Massaro. It sure seems like the Rabbit Clan got the righteous shaft in the first round, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Saltador upset Marty the Moth. GO CHECKERS GUY! And everyone watch out for those question marks that are facing Son of Havoc. I do not like the looks of those question marks.