After a weird first two episodes back from its six-month hiatus (which largely focused on one match, for some reason), Lucha Underground is about to bless us with a gift (presumably of the gods). We’ve been patient, so we earned this. Beginning on Wednesday night’s episode, Dario Cueto will present the Cueto Cup tournament!
El Rey Network has released the full tournament bracket ahead of time, because they love us. This righteous 32-person tournament features pretty much everyone you can think of from the promotion, and is going to be BUCK WILD. The winner will be the first recipient of the Cueto Cup, which probably entitles the winner to get gored by a manticore or something.
Here’s the full bracket, and you can click here to embiggen.
If you prefer your brackets in text form, you’re in luck, because here I go typin’ ’em. The full first-round matchups:
GROUP A
Aerostar vs. Drago
Pentagón Dark vs. Argenis
The Mack vs. Mala Suerte
Famous B vs. Texano
GROUP B
Cage vs. Vinnie Massaro
Mascarita Sagrada vs. Pindar
Marty “The Moth” Martinez vs. Saltador
Fénix vs. Mariposa
GROUP C
Vibora vs. Paul London
Veneno vs. Mil Muertes
Jeremiah Crane vs. Killshot
Joey Ryan vs. Taya
GROUP D
Sexy Star vs. PJ Black
Ricky Mandel vs. Prince Puma
El Dragón Azteca Jr. vs. Dante Fox
Son of Havoc vs. ???
Initial thoughts: Poor Argenis. Secondary thoughts: Poor Vinnie Massaro. It sure seems like the Rabbit Clan got the righteous shaft in the first round, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Saltador upset Marty the Moth. GO CHECKERS GUY! And everyone watch out for those question marks that are facing Son of Havoc. I do not like the looks of those question marks.
???? has gotta be Angelico, right? Knowing Dario Cueto being a colossal jerk?
I just assumed it was four Rey Mysterios.
Well, looks like we’re going to see Mascarita Sagrada get torn in half by a dragon penis. You know, typical wrestling stuff.