The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Season 3 Episode 23: Sweet Melissa

El Rey Network

Previously on the Over/Under on Lucha Underground: They Call Him Cage crushed Lorenzo Lamas’ head with a mystical electrical Power Glove. Other things happened on the show, but seriously, let me type this again: Cage crushed a dude’s head with a special effects mitten. And it ruled.

Note: We’re a week behind on these because I was out of town last week, and am relocating from Austin to Los Angeles this week. And yes, that means that when Lucha Underground season 4 happens, I’m gonna be in every single crowd shot.

If you need to catch up on the rest of the episodes — if you aren’t caught up, you should need to catch up — you can read about season 1 here, and season 2 here. Season 3 episode recaps can be found here.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Hit those share buttons! Make sure to spread the column around so people can share in our love of all things Lucha, and encourage folks to finally bite the bullet and watch the first two seasons on Netflix. It’s on Netflix. You can take a break from being disappointed by the latest season of Orange Is The New Black to watch a dragon fight a spaceman.

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3, episode 23, originally aired on June 21, 2017.