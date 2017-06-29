The Over/Under On Lucha Underground Season 3 Episode 23: Sweet Melissa

Previously on the Over/Under on Lucha Underground: They Call Him Cage crushed Lorenzo Lamas’ head with a mystical electrical Power Glove. Other things happened on the show, but seriously, let me type this again: Cage crushed a dude’s head with a special effects mitten. And it ruled.
Note: We’re a week behind on these because I was out of town last week, and am relocating from Austin to Los Angeles this week. And yes, that means that when Lucha Underground season 4 happens, I’m gonna be in every single crowd shot.
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 3, episode 23, originally aired on June 21, 2017.
Have a good move!
While this episode was kind of a letdown for me, how do you properly follow dude having his head squished with a Power Glove?
Marty talking about making Melissa family too makes me wonder if Mariposa is actually family.
Finally, Marty sticking the picture of Melissa in his thong is… ew.
I thought Saltador rolling in one side then out the other side was so unique! I’m not sure I’ve ever even seen that before it seemed so bizarre! I just love it when someone does something different as there is only so much ring, and only so many ideas.
That was just plain weird. Perfect.
Personally, I think I’d get vertigo wrestling that guy. If you notice, he’s wearing wrestling gear over the suit as if the suit were his skin.
I had Mariposa winning that match on my bracket to meet up with her brother in the next round and was delightfully surprised.
Her “I will hurt you” really sounded impactful though.
In hindsight, Fenix over Mariposa should have been obvious after the Micheal Bay opening with Melissa and Marty watching. OF COURSE that’s the next round fight.
So one wrong call on this episode, plus one wrong call on the last show (Drago over Aerostar duh), plus TWO wrong calls on the most recent show. The Cueto cup is already different than I had imagined when we got the brackets.
My bracket’s perfect so far, but I expect this week’s reveal to start wrecking my bracket next week.
I haven’t watched this yet but reading the first paragraph I was like “Fenix has a muscle car? Man I hope it’s a Firebird…scrolls to photo…You beautiful bastards!”
“And Melissa’s only other character interactions are with a nutso stalker family and a pissed-off ninja skeleton that wants to break her arms.”
This is gonna get REAL awkward when Fenix brings her to the family reunion.