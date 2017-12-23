There’s Finally A Good Version Of ‘Jingle Bells’ Thanks To This Randy Savage Edit

12.23.17 1 day ago 6 Comments

The good folks at Total Nerd decided that Christmas should come a little early this year and provided us with a true Christmas editing miracle: a version of “Jingle Bells” as belted out by the late, great “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Check out this beautiful baby below.

Where do I even begin? I have a BFA in Film Editing and this is the wrestling equivalent of anything Walter Murch ever accomplished. The juxtaposition and composition are flawless. The jump cuts are Breathless. The choice of Jingle Bells? Priceless.

