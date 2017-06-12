Mark Andrews Was Stretchered Out Of An NXT Live Event In The U.K.

06.12.17

It was quite the eventful weekend for WWE’s Mark Andrews. First, his band’s set at the U.K. Download Festival on Saturday was interrupted when WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne appeared to attack him in advance of their match. Unfortunately, Mandrews (short for “This Man, Andrews,” probably) came up short in his attempt to capture the gold, but then things got worse for him on Sunday.

During an eight-man tag team match at that same Download Festival, Andrews was hit with a clothesline from one of the Authors of Pain, and it was immediately clear something was wrong. He was quickly put on a stretcher, loaded onto an ambulance, and taken to a nearby hospital.

By all accounts, everyone involved was seriously concerned with Andrews’ well-being.

