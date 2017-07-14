YouTube

Longtime WWE fans will remember the name “Matt Cappotelli” very well. He was one of the co-winners of Tough Enough III, along with the man who would go on to be known as John Morrison and/or Johnny Mundo. Cappotelli was a massive fan favorite among those who watched Tough Enough, but his career was tragically cut short after just a couple of years in the OVW developmental territory. Cappotelli was diagnosed with brain cancer while in his first reign as OVW Heavyweight Champion in 2006.

Cappotelli underwent brain surgery to remove his cancerous tumor in 2007, and remained under contract with WWE all the way into 2009. He returned to OVW as a trainer in 2013, and has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since retiring.

On Wednesday, Cappotelli posted on his Facebook page that he had received a diagnosis regarding a reoccurrence of his brain cancer, and it isn’t good news.

Update: Diagnosis is in. I have a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme (GBM).

This is not the news I was looking forward to hearing or sharing, but it will in no way deter me from continuing my fight. Spinal tap this Friday will determine if the cancer cells have spread to my spinal fluid. Monday is a follow up with my team of doctors to determine the treatment steps needed to beat this.

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain cancer you can get, and even with treatment, the average prognosis is that the patient will live another one to two years.

Obviously this is horrible, and we are sending our thoughts out to Matt and his friends and family.