McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 19: Chelsea Green

and 12.20.17 26 mins ago

Chelsea Green

This week, we are thrilled to get a chance to talk to Chelsea Green, who as Laurel Van Ness, just so happens to be the current Impact Knockouts Champion. There’s a whooole lot of good conversation here, and we nearly managed to get through the entire interview without the Daniel Bryan thing coming up!

We’re slightly less thrilled to talk about Clash of Champions, but we did it anyway, because we care about you, and we know that’s the piping hot wrestling content you crave, week in and week out. Who are we to disappoint you? There’s also an extremely good holiday-themed fan question at the end, because “it is the season,” as they say.

Hey! Speaking of listener questions and all of our listeners being real awesome people! Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

