McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 8: Vinnie Massaro

Vinnie Massaro

Last week on the podcast, we had Lucha Underground Champion Johnny Mundo. This week, our Ultima Lucha Tres coverage continues with a guest appearance from one of The Temple’s cult favorites, the Grandmaster of Sicilian Jiu-Jitsu Vinnie Massaro. If you watch Lucha, you may know him as the guy who eats pizza in an extremely dirty bathroom and sometimes gets his head smashed in by a machine with a mystical gauntlet. It’s a weird job.

Massaro — whose @snoringelbow Twitter account might be the most reliably funny wrestler Twitter, non-Rusev division — talks to us about how he got involved with Lucha Underground, his beginnings in APW and XPW, being there for New Jack’s attempted murder of Vic Grimes, and even his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in the classic Beyond The Mat.

