McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast, Episode 16: Carmella

WWE.com

This past weekend was the first Starrcade in 17 years, and our own Brandon Stroud was lucky enough to get to attend it in person. On the latest episode of McMahonsplaining, he gives us a first-hand account of everything that the rest of us missed by not being able to attend the non-televised live event.

Oh, and also, we were lucky enough to get some time to talk to the current (and first-ever) holder of the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, the Princess of Staten Island, Carmella! You’ll never believe who is partially to blame for developing her FABULOUS persona.

If that weren’t enough, we also spend some time at the end of the show dream-casting some amazing superhero movies, using nothing but WWE wrestlers. Spoiler: we end up making some AWESOME SOUNDING MOVIES.

