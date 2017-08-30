YouTube

We don’t want to make you think the With Spandex podcast is dedicated to conversations with guys who were in WCW in 1997 — shout-out to Glacier and Syxx — so this week we’re changing gears a little and talking to a guy you might not know as well: German WWE announcer and exceptional human being Holger Böschen.

We sat down in Brooklyn with Holger to talk about the strange differences in calling WWE action in Germany as opposed to the United States, the very culturally strange place our country’s in from an outsider perspective, and, sigh, yes, Alex Wright. Sorry, I have a disease.

If you don’t know Holger, give this episode a listen. You’ll love the guy. You can hear him on WWE TV in Germany, and you can follow him on Twitter here.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on SoundCloud.