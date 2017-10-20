YouTube

Hardcore Legend. WWE Hall Of Famer. New York Times Best-Selling Author. Appreciator Of Christmas. Guy Who Was Once Thrown Off The Top Of A Cell Through A Table And Then A Few Minutes Later Was Thrown Through The Top Of The Same Cell And Lost His Teeth And Stuff. There are a number of labels that can be placed upon Mick Foley, but one thing has remained consistent through all of his personalities: Foley is always willing to speak his mind, no matter what the cost.

Recently, Foley was a guest on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, and in between plugging his new book Saint Mick, he shared a story of the time he got in a backstage yelling match with Vince McMahon so severe, it ended his professional relationship with WWE for three years.

It was 2008, and Foley was on the commentary team — and was apparently getting reamed out by McMahon on his headset during the broadcast. As he recalls: