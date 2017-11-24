YouTube

Last week when WWE put WrestleMania tickets on sale in New Orleans, there was a lot more fanfare than just a general announcement and publishing a link to buy tickets. There was a ring set up in the SuperDome and a handful of Superstars in attendance to talk to the media.

We managed to snag some time with the Mickie James who was extremely excited to chat, kind as can be, and fired up for WrestleMania 2018 in New Orleans.

WITH SPANDEX: Even though you are being pulled in all these directions right now, you seem so happy to be doing this interview!

Mickie James: I’m like Stretch Armstrong.

Really?

The female version, yeah.

That’s a good gimmick.

It’s cool, it’s cool. Although my joints don’t really like it, but you know.

So not a good gimmick then?

I mean, if I had a T-shirt, I might be okay with it.