This is a new series where I’ll be checking in with some fond memories of those wrestlers who got over but never got to the top. A mini-celebration of some favorite midcard baby faces that we loved but didn’t love in the main event. We continue this series with “The Ragin’ Bull,” Manny Fernandez

How They Got Their Start

Manny Fernandez played football at West Texas State as a right guard. At a little over six feet and 240 lbs, that’s pretty light for an offensive lineman, even in 1977 (Julius Peppers is 6’8 and 298 lbs, fyi). Manny was constantly getting into fights on the field, so perhaps being the only Vietnam veteran on either team meant he was just tougher than everybody else. Tito Santana was on that team as well, so maybe ask him?

Fernandez’s toughness drew the attention of one of West Texas State’s boosters, Dick Murdoch. Finding out that Manny had an amateur wrestling background sealed the deal and Murdoch implored Manny to give professional wrestling a try.

Trained by Dick Murdoch, Black Jack Mulligan and Terry and Dory Funk, the physical style of education suited the Raging Bull just fine. Suited him right down to the ground. (It must have, because he had a hand in training JBL, Booker T and Stevie Ray some years later in Dallas.)

Flash forward to 1979, and Manny is pinning Terry Funk for the Florida Heavyweight Championship. A few years later he teamed up with Dusty Rhodes to win the NWA Word Tag Team titles from The Koloffs. Again, if you want to be a midcard face for a good long while, hitch your wagon to Stardust.