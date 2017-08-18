The Most Exciting Wrestling party of the summer just had six more wrestlers crash the party. Jason Jordan, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be taking on the Miztourage (The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) in a late addition to the Summerslam Pre-show.

This match is a rematch between both teams as an impromptu six-man match was made last Monday in a thrilling match that went back and forth. The match happened when Axel and Dallas interfered in a singles match between The Miz and Jordan, causing a DQ.

Because the Hardys were idle, they were thrown right into this match.