Japanese Hardcore Wrestling Legend Mr. Pogo Has Passed Away At Age 66





YouTube

Sad news from the puroresu world today as Japanese hardcore wrestling legend Tetsuo Sekigawa, better known as Mr. Pogo, has passed away at age 66. Per Yahoo Japan, Pogo died from a cerebral infection following back surgery. Always thought it’d be an exploding C4 ring, or at least a flaming branding iron.

Pogo competed in the squared circle for over 40 years, debuting for New Japan Pro Wrestling way back in 1972. He’s most famous for his work in Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, W*ING and Big Japan Pro Wrestling throughout the 90s, but he fought all over the world, from Puerto Rico’s World Wrestling Council to several territories in the NWA. He got he name “Mr. Pogo” in Texas after wrestling publications wouldn’t keep accidentally misspelling his character’s actual name, “Mr. Togo.”

If you aren’t familiar with Pogo’s work, here’s a small taste of the effect he had on live crowds:

YouTube

Pogo will be missed, especially by anyone (like myself) who got into collecting hardcore wrestling VHS tapes back in the day. We’ve included some select clips from Pogo’s life to share below, but please know most of them are NSFW, either for language or violence. Or, occasionally, ridiculously brutal violence.





Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rest in power, you crazy legend.