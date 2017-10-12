Here Are The Latest Details On Neville Possibly Leaving WWE

Youtube

There was some surprising news earlier this week when we found that that former two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville reportedly left Monday’s Raw in Indianapolis when he was unhappy with what the company had planned for him.

According to the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, the plan was for Enzo Amore to face Neville in a non-title match with Enzo (who was the Cruiserweight Champion going into Raw) getting the victory. The match was scheduled to be the main event. When Neville became aware of those plans, he chose to walk out. Meltzer noted that the plan changed to Kalisto beating Enzo for the Cruiserweight Title in a Lumberjack Match because it was a last minute idea by Vince McMahon since WWE’s creative team couldn’t come up with something else.

The plan is to get the Cruiserweight Title back on Enzo soon since the Cruiserweight division has been built around him for the last couple of months and Enzo is featured heavily on 205 Live as well. Kalisto vs. Neville is already announced for WWE TLC on October 22, so Enzo will likely win back the Cruiserweight title there.