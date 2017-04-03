The New Day Opened WrestleMania 33 As Final Fantasy Characters

New Day x Final Fantasy, cause #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/rBuSkD0cqj — With Spandex UPROXX (@WithSpandex) April 2, 2017

In one of the most unexpected and wonderful convergences of my interests, the worlds of Square Enix collided with the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 33 when show hosts The New Day opened the event as characters from ‘Final Fantasy.’ We’re talking moogles, chocobo, Xavier Woods with hair that tops last year’s Dragon Ball effort and, I cannot stress this enough, Big E with a sword.

The trio, who hosted WrestleMania, dressed as characters from critically acclaimed online game FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online in a one-of-a-kind, FINAL FANTASY-themed entrance to WrestleMania 33, WWE’s biggest event of the year and pop culture spectacular that streamed live around the world on WWE Network. Big E dressed as the Samurai, Xavier Woods as the Monk, and Kofi as the Red Mage entered riding their “POP-cycle” bike, which was styled with memorable FINAL FANTASY XIV Online characters – Moogles and Chocobos!

Here’s the entrance, in case you missed it.