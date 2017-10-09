The New Day Vs. Usos Hell In A Cell Match Was Completely Bonkers

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
10.08.17

WWE Network

Heading into Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, interest in the event was — shall we say — not at a very high level. As our preview and predictions pointed out, this looked like one of the most lackluster cards in a good long while on paper.

So perhaps it’s a no surprise that one of the two actual Hell in a Cell matches on the card would open things up to try to get the crowd into it. And it’s DOUBLE-EXTRA no surprise that The New Day and The Usos — who have just come off two straight (Smackdown) PPVs of stealing the show, first at SummerSlam and then again at Battleground (and again at Sin City Smackdown, for good measure) — would be tapped to do something especially memorable to kick things off.

And boy howdy, did they ever deliver.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSHELL IN A CELLTHE NEW DAYTHE USOSWWEWWE HELL IN A CELLWWE HELL IN A CELL 2017

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP