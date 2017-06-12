New Japan Has Announced The Matches For Its First U.S. Shows

06.12.17

We, like many fans all over the world, were already pretty dang pumped for the G1 Special shows that New Japan is bringing to Long Beach in July. We were excited when they announced the two-day event would feature a tournament to crown the first IWGP United States Champion. We were excited when we saw the roster list and found out they were bringing EVERY-DAMN-BODY to the U.S. for these shows. And now, we get to be excited all over again, because New Japan has put together pretty much the entire card for the weekend, including all the participants in and first-round matchups for that U.S. title tournament.

The first night’s main event (and SPOILERS if you’re still waiting to watch this past weekend’s Dominion event) is an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and the next Bullet Club member in line for that title, Cody [last name redacted], The American Nightmare. Every IWGP title will be defended (it looks like the NEVER titles won’t be — at least for the time being) and the entire first round of the U.S. title tournament will happen on the first day, with the majority of the second day’s card dedicated to the subsequent rounds.

Here’s the full announced card as we know it for the time being.

