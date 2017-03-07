There Are Some Positive Updates Regarding Tomoaki Honma’s Neck Injury

YouTube

During a New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Okinawa on Friday, 20-year wrestling veteran and fan favorite Tomoaki Honma suffered a serious neck injury while taking a DDT. That injury resulted in him being stretchered out of the arena and taken to the hospital.

There are conflicting reports about whether the DDT in question was a rope-hung draping DDT (like the version that Randy Orton uses), or if Honma’s feet got inadvertently tangled in the ropes as Jado delivered a DDT. But the match was immediately stopped and medical assistance was given to Honma. New Japan’s first official statement stated that the injury involved his cervical vertebrae, but no details were forthcoming at that time, and there was fear that he may have suffered at least some form of paralysis.

There are new details coming out of the Japanese media, and while far from rosy, they are definitely encouraging. Nikkan Sports reports that the injury was to Honma’s C-3 and C-4 vertebrae, which caused swelling that paralyzed a spinal nerve, and caused temporary paralysis, as well as affected his ability to breathe on his own. He improved quickly, however, and he currently has movement and sensation in all four limbs, and has been able to grasp objects with his hands.

Honma has already vowed to return the ring, but there is certainly no rush. Fans should just be pleased that he is able to move, and that his condition is continuing to improve.