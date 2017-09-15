Watch Nia Jax Walk The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Most girls don’t make a living throwing around other female competitors inside a WWE ring. Most girls aren’t contending for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Most girls can’t find the time to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week considering their full-time job requires them to fly all over the world, but as Nia Jax has already established, she’s not like most girls.
Before she was a WWE Superstar, Nia Jax made her living as a plus-sized model, so while her appearance at New York Fashion week shouldn’t come as a surprise, it’s a cool look for both Nia and WWE that they had a presence in New York City for such a big cultural event. WWE loves their crossover Superstars.
Without further ado, here’s the footage:
If it’s high-fashion-regular-human Nia, it would have to be against fawning-over-her-special-needs-pet-pig Alexa.
Could be wrong here but as far as I can tell (because Nia’s in Australia on the Raw tour at the moment and the timing of this report threw me) this wasn’t for NYFW but part of plus size event CurvyCon, which ran alongside Fashion Week but wasn’t officially part of it.
Smiling Nia is both the best and also confusing to me since she has to do the intimidating heel grimace so often. Also, watching her walking around so many other women and not smashing them into things is a grand and exciting new experience for me.