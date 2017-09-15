Watch Nia Jax Walk The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Getty Image

Most girls don’t make a living throwing around other female competitors inside a WWE ring. Most girls aren’t contending for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Most girls can’t find the time to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week considering their full-time job requires them to fly all over the world, but as Nia Jax has already established, she’s not like most girls.

Before she was a WWE Superstar, Nia Jax made her living as a plus-sized model, so while her appearance at New York Fashion week shouldn’t come as a surprise, it’s a cool look for both Nia and WWE that they had a presence in New York City for such a big cultural event. WWE loves their crossover Superstars.

