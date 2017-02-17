Wrestler And Howard Stern ‘Wack Packer’ Nicole Bass Has Passed Away At Age 52

02.16.17 37 mins ago

Any longtime listener of Howard Stern, and most fans who watched wrestling during the Attitude Era, are likely familiar with Nicole Bass, a former bodybuilder who became a member of Stern’s “Wack Pack” and wrestled in both WWE and ECW.

On Thursday, Nicole Bass’ official Facebook page posted an entry written by a close friend, letting fans know that Bass had passed away. Dave Meltzer reported that Bass suffered a massive stroke several days ago, and passed away on Thursday. An excerpt from that Facebook post:

A few days ago Nicole got very sick. She was brought into the hospital and they did everything they could to help her. I have been sitting here with her in the room 24/7 since she got here making sure she was being given the best possible care. Today we learned that there is nothing else that can be done.

Nicole was an amazing woman. Strong not only on the outside but inside as well. Beautiful soul and kind heart. Many people knew Nicole but few ever got close enough to know the REAL woman that she was. I got to be one of the lucky few. Not only was she my soul mate and my girlfriend but she was my best friend, my teacher and my business partner. I learned many valuable things from her and created many beautiful memories in the time we had together.

I would like to keep her page open for her loving fans and friends to share their photos and memories.

I just ask that you treat Nicole with the dignity and respect that she deserves.

