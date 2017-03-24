YouTube

Back at Wrestle Kingdom in January, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that for the first time ever, they would hold two New Japan-exclusive shows in the United States. New Japan has spent the past couple of years really pushing hard to get into the U.S. market, and by all accounts, that work is paying off.

The two shows, which will take place on July 1 and 2 in Long Beach, California, are dubbed “G1 Special” events, and while not officially part of the annual prestigious G1 Climax tournament, they’re expected to feature basically every top star in the promotion. These shows are expected to be the first phase of what New Japan hopes will eventually be a satellite territory on the West Coast.

And now we finally know when we can start scooping up those tickets! They’ll go on sale April 1, so now you have yet ANOTHER thing to look forward to during WrestleMania weekend. Tickets will run from $30 to $150, and for an extra $10 on top of your ticket price, you get access to a meet and greet with New Japan wrestlers before the show.

Here’s the full press release from New Japan, and while it doesn’t say exactly WHERE you can buy tickets just yet, we’re guessing the official venue’s website will be your best bet.