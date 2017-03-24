Back at Wrestle Kingdom in January, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that for the first time ever, they would hold two New Japan-exclusive shows in the United States. New Japan has spent the past couple of years really pushing hard to get into the U.S. market, and by all accounts, that work is paying off.
The two shows, which will take place on July 1 and 2 in Long Beach, California, are dubbed “G1 Special” events, and while not officially part of the annual prestigious G1 Climax tournament, they’re expected to feature basically every top star in the promotion. These shows are expected to be the first phase of what New Japan hopes will eventually be a satellite territory on the West Coast.
And now we finally know when we can start scooping up those tickets! They’ll go on sale April 1, so now you have yet ANOTHER thing to look forward to during WrestleMania weekend. Tickets will run from $30 to $150, and for an extra $10 on top of your ticket price, you get access to a meet and greet with New Japan wrestlers before the show.
Here’s the full press release from New Japan, and while it doesn’t say exactly WHERE you can buy tickets just yet, we’re guessing the official venue’s website will be your best bet.
In potentially the most pivotal shows of the year, New Japan Pro Wrestling presents a two-night extravaganza, as the “G1 Special in USA” emanate LIVE from the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California – and your chance to purchase tickets is right around the corner!
On Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 8am PST(Pacific)/11am EST(Eastern), you will be able to purchase your official “G1 Special in USA” for both Saturday July 1, 2017 & Sunday July, 2, 2017!
In addition to securing a seat for the best professional wrestling promotion on the planet, you will have the chance to get up close and personal with the superstars of New Japan Pro Wrestling in the exclusive G1 Special in USA Meet & Greet, for only an additional $10 on your ticket price! Space in the Meet & Greet is limited, so make sure to get your spot early!
The price range will be as follows:
Front row : $150
Rows 2-5 : $100
Rows 6-9 : $80
Rows 10-13 : $60
Rows 14-17 : $30
There is also a G1 Special in USA Meet & Greet ticket, which you can combine with any ticket for an additional charge of $10*.
The Meet & Greet portion of our event is limited both days due to space restrictions. With your individual Meet & Greet ticket you will be able to get your picture and secure an autograph from your favorite New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstar.
G1 Special in USA Meet & Greet will be 12pm-2pm on both Saturday, July 1, 2017 & Sunday July 2, 2017.
*Meet & Greet tickets are sold individually. Everyone attending the meet & greet must have their own individual ticket to enter.
G1 Special in USA Day 1 Meet & Greet
Time & Date 12pm-2pm PST, Saturday July 1, 2017
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Hall B
300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach CA 90802
* Main doors are accessible off Pine Avenue/ Bay Street. Use the Prom Lobby entrance
G1 Special in USA Day 1
Doors Open at 3:30pm PST Saturday July 1, 2017
Starts at 5:00pm PST Saturday July 1, 2017
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Hall B
300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach CA 90802
* Main doors are accessible off Pine Avenue/ Bay Street. Use the Prom Lobby entrance
G1 Special in USA Day 2 Meet & Greet
Time & Date 12pm-2pm PST, Sunday July 2, 2017
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Hall B
300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach CA 90802
* Main doors are accessible off Pine Avenue/ Bay Street. Use the Prom Lobby entrance
G1 Special in USA Day 2
Doors Open at 3:30pm PST Sunday July 2, 2017
Starts at 5:00pm PST Sunday July 2, 2017
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Hall B
300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach CA 90802
* Main doors are accessible off Pine Avenue/ Bay Street. Use the Prom Lobby entrance
