Previously on the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling: NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair assured the women of the world that despite his busy schedule, he would make time to have sex with them — all of them — on Christmas morning.

And now, the Best and Worst of NWA World Championship Wrestling for December 28, 1985.