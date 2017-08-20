Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III results. The show was headlined by Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre, as well as Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III column.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Results:

— The show opened with Code Orange performing “Bleeding In The Blur” live inside the Barclays Center.

1. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Johnny Gargano. Gargano was about to put Almas away with a until Zelina Vega threw a #DIY T-shirt into his face, allowing Almas to connect with a dropkick followed by a hammerlock DDT for the victory.

— The camera cut to a skybox containing Raw GM Kurt Angle, Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan and a slew of NXT talent, including the Iconic Duo and No Way Jose.

2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: SAnitY defeated the Authors Of Pain (c). This match featured Corey Graves on guest commentary. Both teams brawled before the match even started, with Authors Of Pain eventually clearing the ring. Though originally not scheduled to compete, SAnitY’s Eric Young switched spots with Killian Dain (who had yet to be tagged in) mid-match. Later, Dain put Akam through a table on the outside of the ring after Akam had caught Nikki Cross mid-flying crossbody, allowing Wolfe and Young to hit Rezar with flying neckbreaker for the pinfall victory.