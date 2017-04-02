WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

NXT TakeOver: Orlando Results

#WWE NXT
04.01.17 21 mins ago

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: Orlando results. The show was headlined by Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Orlando column.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando Results:

1. SAnitY defeated Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno & Ruby Riot. No Way Jose was jumped by SAnitY earlier in the day and replaced by Ohno, making his NXT TakeOver debut. The mixed tag match ended with Killian Dain reversing a Tye Breaker attempt by Dillinger into the Ulster Plantation for the victory.

2. Aleister Black defeated Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas. Black won his NXT debut with an execution-style kick to the head of Almas.

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Authors Of Pain (c) defeated The Revival and #DIY. #DIY was the first team to be eliminated after Tommaso Ciampa was pinned by Authors Of Pain following The Last Chapter. The Revival was eliminated next with Scott Dawson being pinned following a Super Collider.

4. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) defeated Ember Moon. Asuka retained her championship by shoving the referee into the corner while Ember Moon was setting up for the Eclipse, then delivering a roundhouse kick to Ember’s head for the victory.

5. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Roode retained his championship following two Glorious DDTs — one from the middle turnbuckle — to Nakamura.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT
TAGSNXTNXT LIVE SPECIALNXT TAKEOVER: ORLANDOWWE NXTWWE PPV RESULTS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP