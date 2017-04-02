WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NXT TakeOver: Orlando results. The show was headlined by Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Orlando column.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando Results:

1. SAnitY defeated Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno & Ruby Riot. No Way Jose was jumped by SAnitY earlier in the day and replaced by Ohno, making his NXT TakeOver debut. The mixed tag match ended with Killian Dain reversing a Tye Breaker attempt by Dillinger into the Ulster Plantation for the victory.

2. Aleister Black defeated Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas. Black won his NXT debut with an execution-style kick to the head of Almas.

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Authors Of Pain (c) defeated The Revival and #DIY. #DIY was the first team to be eliminated after Tommaso Ciampa was pinned by Authors Of Pain following The Last Chapter. The Revival was eliminated next with Scott Dawson being pinned following a Super Collider.

4. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) defeated Ember Moon. Asuka retained her championship by shoving the referee into the corner while Ember Moon was setting up for the Eclipse, then delivering a roundhouse kick to Ember’s head for the victory.

5. NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Roode retained his championship following two Glorious DDTs — one from the middle turnbuckle — to Nakamura.