Here Are Your NXT TakeOver: WarGames Predictions And Analysis

NXT TakeOver: WarGames airs this Saturday, November 18, live on WWE Network. NXT’s latest live special features the return of the WarGames match — a WCW staple in the ’80s and ’90s that the WWE has never attempted before — as well as NXT Champion Drew McIntyre defending against Andrade “Cien” Almas, and a Fatal Four-Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship between Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Kairi Sane. As always, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results and discussion.

Here’s the complete NXT TakeOver: WarGames card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames card:

1. WarGames Match: SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era vs. Authors Of Pain & Roderick Strong

2. Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream

3. NXT Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

4. NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross

5. Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan

As always, we’ll be here on Saturday night with an open discussion thread, live results and reactions to the show. And, also as always, here’s what we think will happen, and what you need to know. Make sure to let us know who you think will win and why in our comments section below.