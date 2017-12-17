Offset’s New ‘Nature Boy’ Chain Is Ric Flair Approved

ESPN

When Ric Flair was at his peak, I don’t know if anyone would have predicted he’d become a staple of rap lyrics, but that has certainly become the case. From Kanye West to Young Thug to Gucci Mane to Meek Mill, Flair can be found referenced in hundreds of rap songs.

There may be no artist or group that name drops Ric Flair more than the Migos, as he’s a favorite of Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset. For a variety of reasons, from his status as a player to the flashy clothes to simply the ease of which “Woo!” is made into an adlib, Flair references have become seemingly ubiquitous in hip-hop.

On his recent mixtape with 21 Savage, Offset has a song titled “Ric Flair Drip” and to celebrate the success of that song, and to pay homage to Flair in general, he bought a new chain of Flair in one of his iconic robes, flooded out with diamonds. That chain made its way to Flair, who thanked Offset for the show of respect and gave his new chain the Nature Boy’s stamp of approval.