WWE And NWA Wrestling Legend ‘Outlaw’ Ron Bass Has Passed Away At Age 68

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.07.17

WWE Network

Former NWA and WWF legend ‘Outlaw’ Ron Bass has passed away at age 68, following complications from a burst appendix. According to reports, originally reported by PWInsider, Bass wasn’t aware of the burst appendix and waited a week to get medical help. The delay was too much, and he passed as a result.

Bass (real name Ronald Heard) competed as a rough-and-tumble cowboy from his debut in 1975 until his retirement in 1991, holding championships in the National Wrestling Alliance, was an International Tag Team Champion with Stan Hansen in All Japan Pro Wrestling, and was even the extremely dope “Brass Knuckles Champion” in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling. Modern fans may know Bass best from his work in the World Wrestling Federation in the late 1980s, where he took on champions like Hulk Hogan, was a member of the Honky Tonk Man’s team at the inaugural Survivor Series in 1987, and competed in the first Royal Rumble in 1988. Fans of With Spandex may know him from a bloody encounter with Black Bart (and James J. Dillon) at Starrcade ’85.

We send our condolences to Bass’ family and friends, as pro wrestling continues to lose its cowboys. If you aren’t familiar with his work, here are a few clips to familiarize you. Rest in power, Outlaw.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSdeathsNWAWWEWWF
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 15 hours ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP