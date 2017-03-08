WWE Network

Former NWA and WWF legend ‘Outlaw’ Ron Bass has passed away at age 68, following complications from a burst appendix. According to reports, originally reported by PWInsider, Bass wasn’t aware of the burst appendix and waited a week to get medical help. The delay was too much, and he passed as a result.

Bass (real name Ronald Heard) competed as a rough-and-tumble cowboy from his debut in 1975 until his retirement in 1991, holding championships in the National Wrestling Alliance, was an International Tag Team Champion with Stan Hansen in All Japan Pro Wrestling, and was even the extremely dope “Brass Knuckles Champion” in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling. Modern fans may know Bass best from his work in the World Wrestling Federation in the late 1980s, where he took on champions like Hulk Hogan, was a member of the Honky Tonk Man’s team at the inaugural Survivor Series in 1987, and competed in the first Royal Rumble in 1988. Fans of With Spandex may know him from a bloody encounter with Black Bart (and James J. Dillon) at Starrcade ’85.

We send our condolences to Bass’ family and friends, as pro wrestling continues to lose its cowboys. If you aren’t familiar with his work, here are a few clips to familiarize you. Rest in power, Outlaw.