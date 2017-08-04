Paige Gave An Update On Her WWE In-Ring Return

Youtube

The return of Paige to a WWE ring is coming soon, but there’s no official word on when that might happen. Paige underwent major neck surgery last October, and is working hard to get back in the ring. The former two-time Divas Champion and she turns 25 in August, so she still has many great years ahead of her. Don’t forget that WWE is also making a movie about her life, too.

Paige appeared on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM Rush on Thursday along with her fiancee Alberto El Patron, who is the current Global Force Wrestling World Champion. During their 32-minute interview, the pair talked about their much-publicized incident at an Orlando airport a few weeks ago by saying a lot of it was blown out of proportion and they are very happy together. They noted that they might argue like any couple, but they love each other and are very happy.

During the interview, Paige was jokingly asked if we can expect a run-in at SummerSlam on August 20. Paige laughed it off and responded with this update on her return: