WWE Is Booking More Of Its Superstars In Outside Promotions

WWE

For most of the 2000s, one word you could have use to describe WWE’s business model would have been “insular.” WWE Superstars were expected to perform exclusively for WWE. WWE would rarely mention other wrestling promotions, or reference the work done by current WWE Superstars when they were at said other wrestling promotions. While WWE is still very insular today, times are changing.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen WWE reference promotions like Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor either on their live weekly television, or on WWE Network programming. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is working all over the map. Even Triple H is showing up outside WWE, making an appearance for ICW earlier this year.

In some cases, WWE has an undisclosed and unconfirmed working relationship with these promotions. Triple H’s appearance at ICW, for example, would have never happened if WWE and ICW didn’t have some sort of behind-the-scenes agreement in place, but even still, seeing Triple H in a non-WWE ring is a new development. This wasn’t happening five years ago.