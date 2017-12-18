WWE Is Booking More Of Its Superstars In Outside Promotions

For most of the 2000s, one word you could have use to describe WWE’s business model would have been “insular.” WWE Superstars were expected to perform exclusively for WWE. WWE would rarely mention other wrestling promotions, or reference the work done by current WWE Superstars when they were at said other wrestling promotions. While WWE is still very insular today, times are changing.
Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen WWE reference promotions like Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor either on their live weekly television, or on WWE Network programming. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is working all over the map. Even Triple H is showing up outside WWE, making an appearance for ICW earlier this year.
In some cases, WWE has an undisclosed and unconfirmed working relationship with these promotions. Triple H’s appearance at ICW, for example, would have never happened if WWE and ICW didn’t have some sort of behind-the-scenes agreement in place, but even still, seeing Triple H in a non-WWE ring is a new development. This wasn’t happening five years ago.
I saw the “Road to Glory” graphic in a thumbnail the other day, and I thought it said “Bound for Glory”. I had so many questions.
This is pretty cool and pretty smart. Just look at the relationship they had with ECW in the mid to late 90’s, they got some pretty useful talent out of that deal for WWF.
I’m sure I saw a documentary or a short video explaining that anyone could book a current WWE performer to appear at their event if the promoter could afford the asking price (and the talent was willing to give up some of the days off from WWE), simply because they are listed as independent contractors.
You seem to have a very naive understanding of how WWE handles the concept of “independent contractors”. It’s more a term they use for show, and at face value it deflects scrutiny away from how they actually their treat their contracted talent.
Their contracts include non-competes (as well as likely at least one or three other potentially actionable legal wedges), and EVEN IF the wrestler were to go to court and get any struck down as illegal (you can’t hold anyone to a contract which directly violates the law; hence the need for multiple wedges in case one gets struck down) your relationship with WWE would be irreparably damaged that you’d likely be released or otherwise punished severely.