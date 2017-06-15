Lucha Underground’s PJ Black Reportedly Suffered Another Horrible BASE Jumping Injury

Senior Editor, Sports
06.15.17

YouTube

Less than a year ago, PJ Black (formerly known as Justin Gabriel in WWE, and part of Worldwide Underground in Lucha Underground) suffered an awful injury while BASE jumping in South Africa. In October 2016, he broke both ankles at the end of a BASE jump and was on the shelf for a good long while. This past week, he reportedly suffered a second BASE jumping injury, and this one sounds even more serious, and has led to a disfigurement.

According to the newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Black (real name Paul Lloyd Jr.) had another bad landing during a BASE jump, and among his injuries were a broken leg and a broken hand, and he also lost a finger as the result of his accident. He has obviously once again had to cancel all of his independent bookings for the foreseeable future.

This story first originated on Edge and Christian’s podcast, where Tommy Dreamer relayed the news and details of the accident. It is worth noting that neither Black’s official Twitter nor Facebook accounts mention anything about this latest injury. His most recent update having to do with his health came on June 9, when he posted videos of stitches coming out of his ankles and mentioned having early arthritis from wrestling.

Black’s longtime love for extreme sports is well-documented, and is why he is known as “The Darewolf.” After two such serious injuries within one year, it’s atural to wonder whether he’ll begin toning down his thrill-seeking lifestyle. We wish Black nothing but the best, and that he has a speedy and full recovery. We look forward to seeing where his character goes over the remainder of the already-taped third season of Lucha Underground, although this definitely casts a bit of a pall over things.

Around The Web

TAGSJUSTIN GABRIELLUCHA UNDERGROUNDpj blackWrestling injuries

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP