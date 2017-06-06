Pro Wrestling Movie Club: ‘Queens Of The Ring’ Is French For ‘Failure’

promotional image

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Mr. Kennedy chucked grenades and cracked wise in Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia.

This Week: Queens Of The Ring (2013)

Tagline: “Cashiers By Day. Divas By Night.”

WWE Superstars: CM Punk, the Miz, Eve Torres

Also Starring: Marilou Berry, Nathalie Baye, Audrey Fleurot

Synopsis: In a desperate attempt to reconnect with her estranged son who is a passionate WWE fan, Rose grabs his attention by joining a rigorous training program to learn to wrestle like a legitimate WWE Diva. She convinces her bored fellow cashiers at the local supermarket to join her challenging new adventure and together they become the “Queens of the Ring.” (via IMDB)

Watch It: Netflix (currently unavailable) / Amazon / YouTube