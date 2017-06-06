Pro Wrestling Movie Club: ‘Queens Of The Ring’ Is French For ‘Failure’

#WWE
06.06.17 1 hour ago

promotional image

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Mr. Kennedy chucked grenades and cracked wise in Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia.

This Week: Queens Of The Ring (2013)
Tagline: “Cashiers By Day. Divas By Night.”
WWE Superstars: CM Punk, the Miz, Eve Torres
Also Starring: Marilou Berry, Nathalie Baye, Audrey Fleurot
Synopsis: In a desperate attempt to reconnect with her estranged son who is a passionate WWE fan, Rose grabs his attention by joining a rigorous training program to learn to wrestle like a legitimate WWE Diva. She convinces her bored fellow cashiers at the local supermarket to join her challenging new adventure and together they become the “Queens of the Ring.” (via IMDB)
Watch It: Netflix (currently unavailable) / Amazon / YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCM PUNKpro wrestling movie clubQueens of the RingWWEWWE STUDIOS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 6 days ago
LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

05.31.17 6 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

05.26.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP