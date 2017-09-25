Indie Wrestlers Are Fed Up With Sexist Chants And Remarks From Fans

If you’ve been to any pro wrestling live event, you’ve likely heard some pretty unsavory comments from random people in the crowd. The world of wrestling fans is as wide as any other you’re likely to find these days, and filled with many different beliefs and viewpoints. Some of those beliefs and viewpoints might be outdated, or unacceptable. That’s just the nature of any public gathering, to be honest. You’ll experience the same sort of thing at an NFL event. Maybe especially after this past weekend.
That being said, when independent wrestling shows have some … questionable attendees, those voices are more likely to be heard due to the smaller crowd. They’re more likely to be heard by other fans, and they’re more likely to be heard by the wrestlers themselves. Increased interaction with the performers is one of the bigger selling points of indie wrestling, but when things go bad, they can potentially go very bad.
Over the weekend, popular U.K. wrestler Jimmy Havoc encountered some fan comments that he was not pleased about, and he took to Twitter to make sure fans were aware that, in his opinion, there is absolutely no place for misogyny and sexism in pro wrestling … and in the crowd at those events.
Billi Bhatti is, and always has been, an utter utter waste of space, time, and air. Best thing to do with him and everything he says is to shoot it out of a cannon and into the sun.
I clicked on the link to Bhatti’s twitter account and it has been suspended. So maybe we won’t from that waste of space again. But that might be asking fort too much.
There was a bunch of shit going on at r/SC over the weekend and I’m presuming that enough people reported Bhatti to get him suspended. There was some deep misogynistic and homophobic tweets coming from his handle this weekend…
You’ve got to be kidding, right? This must just be some sort of sad attempt at click bait. Hey indie “wrestlers” your political correctness has no place in the ring. People that attend these shows do not share the same values as you so either accept that, play on it and create a better show or (preferably) unlace the boots, leave them in the ring and never return. Let’s be honest, contrary to what you think, your faux-fended white knight posturing on Twitter is not going to get you laid. Period. Smarten up and start learning how to work crowds (and after viewing some match clips of your, work on learning how to work basics as well). It’s call psychology and the more you learn about it and people not only the better wrestler will you be but you might even being to understand why people are chanting things you don’t like – and why that doesn’t matter in the least bit!!!!
tl:dr Wah wah, I want to continue being a piece of shit with no repercussions.
Or they don’t want your business and you can fuck off? Either way.
@deitydeity – You are a very stupid person and your opinions are bad and wrong.
Someone not sharing my values does not mean I have to listen to racist shit at an indie show…speaking from personal experience
If you want the wrestlers that you PAID MONEY TO SEE to quit because you can’t be entertained without chanting misogynist, rude bullshit, then maybe you’re not as big of a wrestling fan as you think.
“Get your tits out”? Is he twelve? Who in the fuck would yell “Get your tits out”? Did they find that funny? That’s the most barebones level of funny I could ever think of.