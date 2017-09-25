Indie Wrestlers Are Fed Up With Sexist Chants And Remarks From Fans

YouTube

If you’ve been to any pro wrestling live event, you’ve likely heard some pretty unsavory comments from random people in the crowd. The world of wrestling fans is as wide as any other you’re likely to find these days, and filled with many different beliefs and viewpoints. Some of those beliefs and viewpoints might be outdated, or unacceptable. That’s just the nature of any public gathering, to be honest. You’ll experience the same sort of thing at an NFL event. Maybe especially after this past weekend.

That being said, when independent wrestling shows have some … questionable attendees, those voices are more likely to be heard due to the smaller crowd. They’re more likely to be heard by other fans, and they’re more likely to be heard by the wrestlers themselves. Increased interaction with the performers is one of the bigger selling points of indie wrestling, but when things go bad, they can potentially go very bad.

Over the weekend, popular U.K. wrestler Jimmy Havoc encountered some fan comments that he was not pleased about, and he took to Twitter to make sure fans were aware that, in his opinion, there is absolutely no place for misogyny and sexism in pro wrestling … and in the crowd at those events.