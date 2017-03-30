WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

Randy Orton Thinks It Was ‘Wrong’ That Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak Ended

03.30.17

Like most tenured main event performers in WWE, Randy Orton has been in a WrestleMania match against the Undertaker. Like almost everyone else, that match didn’t end so well for Orton. Taker’s legendary streak of course ended at WrestleMania XXX, when Brock Lesnar snapped the streak at 21 straight wins. Undertaker has picked up two more wins since then, but the one loss remains forever on his WrestleMania record (Wrecord). Until Sunday, probably, when Roman Reigns will likely hand him a second loss.

The streak ending was a huge shock to everyone, of course. It was one of the most shocking in-ring moments in wrestling history. But some people are still upset about the decision. People like Randy Orton, for example! In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Orton gushed about Undertaker’s importance to WrestleMania as an event, and didn’t mince words: he hates that Taker has a loss on the grandest stage of them all.

