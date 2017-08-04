WWE Is Reportedly Not Interested In Bringing Back Rey Mysterio

Youtube

Rey Mysterio is one of the most popular wrestlers of the last 25 years, and has worked all over the world and for nearly every wrestling promotion, including ECW, WCW, WWE of course, and Lucha Underground. In 2015, Mysterio left WWE after 13 years there. He was 40 years old and wasn’t being used a lot, so it felt like the right time for him to go. In mid-July, there were reports that WWE and Global Force Wrestling were looking to sign Mysterio, which led to a lot of WWE fans wondering how he might fit in at his old home or if he would try something new with GFW.

Mysterio won three WWE Championships during his run there (two WWE Titles, one World Heavyweight Title) and at 5’6 is the smallest WWE Champion ever. Does that mean he is heading back to WWE? Nope. It’s not going to happen according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The report from Barrasso notes that WWE doesn’t want to bring Mysterio back and part of the reason is because Mysterio has Konnan representing him. Apparently, WWE and Vince McMahon still don’t like Konnan after the whole Max Moon angle that led to Konnan leaving WWE to go back to Mexico. That situation is covered in this WWE.com article from 2013.