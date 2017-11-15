WWE/Pro Wrestling Illustrated

Ric Flair’s 30 For 30 documentary “Nature Boy” bowed last week, and was met with incredible acclaim. The documentary was spectacularly well-made, and featured some of the most up-front and candid moments the two-time Hall of Famer has ever allowed to be captured on video.

The doc did a lot of things right, as is the case for the vast majority of the subjects that the prestige ESPN series tackles. One of the best things the documentary did, which pro wrestling documentaries often fail to get across, is the vast difference in viewership, aesthetic, and ethos between WWF and the NWA during Ric Flair’s heyday.

Of course, there was a lot of stuff that was also left out of the documentary, because documentaries are rarely perfect, and almost never have time to tell the complete tale. (Particularly a tale as long-running as Flair’s.) We’re also still awaiting an André the Giant documentary that is coming from HBO and Bill Simmons, just one of a slew of biographical projects about André that are in the works.

Flair is the first pro wrestling subject to get the feature-length 30 For 30 treatment. There was a spectacular E:60 short-form documentary about Scott Hall some years back, as well as a 30 For 30 short about the Von Erich family. But if the reception of the Flair doc is any indication, there will likely be another pro graps 30 For 30 one day.

30 For 30 rarely shies away from serious subjects — in fact, they’re often the series’ bread and butter, much like a sports version of Behind the Music, but much classier. To that end, I wouldn’t be surprised of the next pro wrestling 30 For 30 subject was Chris Benoit, or perhaps Chyna.

The truth is there are a million wrestlers, events, and stories in pro wrestling worthy of the 30 for 30 treatment, but I expect that only a few of them will ever get made. Here is a very, very, very short list of some of the most vital and interesting stories in wrestling’s history that will never see the light of day.