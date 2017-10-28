Youtube

At the screening for Ric Flair‘s ESPN 30 for 30 special (it airs on November 7) in Atlanta on Thursday, Flair appeared along with the director Rory Karpf to talk about the project. The film was built around conversations that Karpf had with Flair in October 2015 and again in February 2017. That just shows how long the process was. Karpf also interviewed dozens of people from Ric’s life and also those that grew up as fans of him. The film runs for about 75 minutes.

We received an audio recording of the pre and post screening discussion featuring Flair, which led to some interesting comments. Flair gave shoutouts to some wrestling friends in the crowd like Michael Hayes, Fit Finlay and The Undertaker, which we covered earlier.