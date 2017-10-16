Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes Are Now Feuding Over Who Is A Bigger Draw

In the 18 months since Cody Rhodes was released from WWE, the son of a son of a plumber has been on a tear on the independent circuit. Even though he didn’t actually sign an exclusive contract with Ring Of Honor until a few weeks ago, Cody still managed to win the ROH Heavyweight Championship back in June and has defended the strap 11 times, including this past Saturday night against Kushida at ROH’s Global Wars event in Columbus, Ohio. Following his successful title defense, Cody cut a promo in which he proclaimed he was the best thing that ever happened to Ring Of Honor — and even professional wrestling as a whole:

“I am the biggest damn draw in this entire industry. And if you’re someone who’s competing with me for that title, you know exactly who you are and I know exactly what you should do: Kiss the ring.”

Now, c’mon. We at With Spandex love Cody, but even we aren’t going to say he’s the biggest draw in pro wrestling. Hell, you could argue he isn’t even the biggest draw in Ring Of Honor. (That honor would very likely go to his Bullet Club stablemates the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.)