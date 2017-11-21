Roman Reigns Became The Second Shield Member To Complete A WWE Grand Slam

#WWE Raw Results #WWE Raw #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
11.20.17

USA Network

If you’re lucky enough to prove your worth as a performer in WWE, it’s possible to rack up a whole lot of accolades and titles in short order. For example, company golden boy and fan … whatever the opposite of “golden boy” is, Roman Reigns, is already a three-time WWE Champion. But there are some accomplishments that are still pretty, pretty, pretty rare.

Take the WWE Grand Slam. This is a lifetime accomplishment that — under its current format — consists of an individual having won a world title (currently this means either the Universal Championship or the WWE Championship), a tag team title, and both secondary titles (the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship). Only 16 wrestlers have ever achieved that feat, and only eight under its current format (including four men who were already grand slam champs under the old format).

Something that was kind of a surprise to many was that the most recent WWE Superstar to complete the Grand Slam was Dean Ambrose, who sealed the deal by winning the Raw Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam alongside Seth Rollins. By doing so, Ambrose became the first member of the vaunted Shield threesome to be a Grand Slam champion. That meant both Rollins and Reigns would need to secure the Intercontinental Championship one day to join him in those hallowed ranks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw Results#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSGrand SlamIntercontinental ChampionshipROMAN REIGNSTHE MIZWWEWWE RAWWWE RAW RESULTS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP