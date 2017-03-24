Is The Rock The Biggest Wrestling Star?

Roman Reigns Bootlegged ‘Moana’ Because The Rock Doesn’t Need More Money

03.24.17 3 hours ago 4 Comments

Ebro in the Morning

When Roman Reigns isn’t gearing up for his big WrestleMania match against the Undertaker, or getting absolutely trucked by Braun Strowman, or drinking from his cuppa haters, he’s generally being affable and gregarious, as only a true real-life handsome Dothraki prince can be. That, or chilling out in his dad jeans. Either way.

Anyway, Reigns recently stopped by the extremely popular Ebro in the Morning radio show on Hot 97 as part of the WrestleMania media blitz, and while he was there, he dropped a delectably tasty morsel of truth: he’s only seen the blockbuster Moana once. And it was a bootlegged copy. But as he says, it’s all good, because his slightly-more-famous cousin, The Rock, doesn’t really need any more of his hard-earned money.

Bonus points for Reigns working in his internet catchphrase, “Yezzir,” and for pointing out that his daughter ALSO doesn’t care about whether they’re watching a legit copy of the movie.

Man, remember when you were a kid and you didn’t need to worry about where money was coming from? Everything you got (or didn’t get) just arrived, and the concept of “debt” was just Archie turning his pockets inside out and a moth flying out?

Uh … sorry about that. Anyway, good for Roman Reigns. He doesn’t need to give his money to his cousin. The rest of us, however … well, let’s just say that Fate of the Furious AND Baywatch come out this year. So congrats, Rock. You get another $30 of MY money. Or whatever it is that movies cost by this summer. Probably more than that.

TAGSDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONEbroMOANAROMAN REIGNSthe rock
