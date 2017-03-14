Jim Ross Revealed How He Would Book Roman Reigns Vs. Undertaker

YouTube

This week, WWE finally made a long-rumored WrestleMania 33 match official: The Undertaker will take on Roman Reigns for the rights to an entire yard where the big dogs can run free. Many of the most vocal fans on the internet are skeptical about the match, but one man has a completely sensible solution. And that man is none other than Jim Ross.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Good Ol’ J.R. laid out how he would put together their Big Dog big marquee match at WrestleMania. And it’s … perfect. This is probably pretty much exactly how fans want this fight to go down.

“Well, the smart answer is, ‘where are you going with it?’ If you’re trying to make Reigns and you make a commitment to make him a villain, let’s say, and I know WWE doesn’t like to have this dialogue much because they seem to be very hellbent that he’s going to be their next big fan favorite star. I can help you get to the next big fan favorite star scenario. It’s very easy. You let him turn heel blatantly with a cheat-to-win move, low blowish-type thing, against Undertaker and beat Undertaker, so you cheat to beat the great Undertaker at WrestleMania. “So I would probably beat Undertaker with Reigns via heel shenanigans, cheating to gain an unfair advantage to beat The Deadman and then I would stick a microphone in Reigns’ face and tell him to be very natural, very arrogant, very cocky, ‘I told you this is my yard. It is my yard and nobody here can do a damn thing about it’ type of thing, ‘and if you guys don’t like it, you can kiss my ass. How’s that?’ Something better said than that, but make him very defiant because the longer that reign is, that run is, more specifically as a villain, when he finally turns, and it’s certainly inevitable, he will be then that massive fan favorite that WWE has tried so strenuously to sell.”

Yes. YES. Yes to all of this. The irony of Reigns has always been that fans are going to love the balls out of the guy the instant he’s officially a heel. Just do it, you dumb-dumbs. Shut up and take our hearts’ deepest desires, already.