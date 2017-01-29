WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Open Discussion Thread

The 2017 edition of WWE Royal Rumble — the 30th Rumble, but not technically the “30th Anniversary” of anything — airs this Sunday, January 29, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. The event is headlined by a star-studded Royal Rumble match, as well as matches for the WWE and WWE Universal Championships.
Here’s the complete card, as we know it.
WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card:
1. 30-man Royal Rumble Match (announced participants: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley) (8 open spots)
2. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
3. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley
5. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville
6. Kickoff match: Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya vs. Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella
7. Kickoff Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship (two referees): Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. The Club
8. Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Wrestler Entry #
AJ Styles 30
Ambrose 4
Baron Corbin 17
Big Cass 8
Big E 6
Big Show 18
Bobby Roode 20
Bray Wyatt 13
Brock Lesnar 2
Cena 25
Cesaro 2
Charlotte Flair 17
Chris Jericho 25
Erik Rowan 22
Finn Balor 27
Goldberg 19
HBK 25
Heath Slater 8
Jake The Snake 13
James Ellsworth 30
Kane 25
Kenny Omega 13
Kofi Kingston 9
Kurt Angle 22
Mojo Rawley 6
Nakamura 20
Randy Orton 21
Rusev 17
Sami Zayn 1
Samoa Joe 12
Seth Rollins 30
Sheamus 5
Shelton Benjamin 13
Strowman 6
The Miz 10
Tommy End 13
Triple H 23
Tye Dillinger 10
Undertaker 22
Xavier Woods 18
Ziggler 21
With everything horrible in the world, please let KO retain and give me a CHRIS HERO rumble appearance… I mean he hasn’t appeared on tv since he has returned.
I’m really excited about this Rumble. Also, the Undertaker seems like he would come in later, but you also have to wonder if they have him enter 1 or 2 just so they don’t miss a chance for the spectacle of his entrance.
They’ll probably just wait til later and the lights go out, hit the gong a couple times, and then he’ll appear in the middle of the ring.
Side note: I hope we’re swerved on at least one of the Cena/Reigns matches.
I think one world title change is maybe inevitable tonight. If I have to choose one, screw it, let Reigns have the Universal title. I’m enjoying old man, up his own ass Cena, but I don’t want to see him as WWE champion again. I’d rather AJ Styles pull the duke out again, silencing Cena but good, and make it to ‘Mania before he drops the strap. KO’s looked weak in this title reign, so I’d be less upset to see his end.
Agreed
I like how stacked the Rumble match is this year. Sure, there are plenty of guys who have no chance of winning, but there aren’t many obvious “scrubs” who are guaranteed to be tossed inside of sixty seconds like three quarters of the past Rumbles. There are ten former world champions of those announced, most of the best of the midcard and eight open slots for surprises. Could be a lot of fun. Here’s hoping the winner is a good one too. It would be nice to actually have a good Rumble that didn’t end with a candidate everyone was pissed about for all the wrong reasons.
final 4 are taker, lesnar, Goldberg and Joe. Goldberg and lesnar eliminate each other somehow, and Joe eliminates taker.
My fantasy mania booking would be
Joe vs aj styles for the heavyweight title
Owens vs Jericho vs Baylor for the universal title.
Reigns vs strowman
Undertaker vs nakamura
Tag team triple threat championship match Cesaro&Sheamus vs New Day vs The Revival
Goldberg vs Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs HHH
Intercontinental championship ladder match
Ambrose vs Miz vs Ziggler vs Corbin vs kalisto vs Apollo crews
*balor
And reigns vs strowman is no dq
And it’ll probably be taker vs Cena, but in my booking he’s too busy hosting the mtv music video awards or whatever to be there
I think Goldberg and Lesnar are going to eliminate each other two thirds of the way in. They’ll want Goldberg to make a big impact, but keeping him in for a long period of time might expose his conditioning – we don’t know what shape he’s in as far as that goes – which went poorly for Batista in the past. Brock obviously doesn’t need it, since it seems like a given he’s facing Goldberg at Wrestlemania.
I’m not sure who the Final Four will be, but if I have to guess, I think Bray Wyatt is a good candidate, though I can’t really see him winning it. They’ve made a big deal about Undertaker being there, so he’s probably there at the end. Maybe Chris Jericho and a dominating up and comer performance for Baron Corbin that carries him to the end. Yeah, that sounds good, even if I don’t know how likely it is.
Taker will enter number three but there will be six eliminations before he gets to the ring.
Gotta feeling James Elsworth gets a slot followed by Nia Jax who dumps him out before accidently throwing herself out via missed running clothesline .