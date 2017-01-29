WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

The 2017 edition of WWE Royal Rumble — the 30th Rumble, but not technically the “30th Anniversary” of anything — airs this Sunday, January 29, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. The event is headlined by a star-studded Royal Rumble match, as well as matches for the WWE and WWE Universal Championships.

Here’s the complete card, as we know it.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card:

1. 30-man Royal Rumble Match (announced participants: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley) (8 open spots) 2. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena 3. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley 5. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville 6. Kickoff match: Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya vs. Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella 7. Kickoff Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship (two referees): Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. The Club 8. Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

If you’d like to read our complete rundown of the card including our predictions, click over and read that here.

We’re including 10 of tonight’s best comments from the open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Royal Rumble column, so be sure to reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, and try to act surprised when Triple H shows up.