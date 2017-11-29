Ruby Riot Is The Subject Of WWE’s Latest Weird Name Change

WWE

It was just last week that NXT Superstar and former indie darling Ruby Riot debuted on Smackdown Live, alongside teammates Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. But when she and her faction returned for their in-ring debut on last night’s Smackdown, something about her had changed.

WWE announcers certainly didn’t point it out, and you might not have even noticed, but Ruby Riot has become Ruby Riott, a change reflected on both her entrance graphics and her official WWE Roster page (which hasn’t even caught up with the length of her hair).