Samoa Joe Doesn’t Have Any Problem With Brock Lesnar’s Part-Time WWE Schedule

#Brock Lesnar #WWE
09.11.17 37 mins ago

WWE Network

Ever since Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, he’s been used as a special attraction, wrestling a handful of dates every year and appearing on a fraction of the weekly television programs. And he doesn’t really do the live event stuff, unless it’s a special one-off deal or another. This all helps add to the mystique and allure of Lesnar the pro wrestler, as you know it’s at least kind of a big deal every time he shows up. And you never really know when he might just decide to pop up over in the UFC again.

There are a lot of fans, and a select few wrestlers and other people in the business (outside of WWE, of course) who take issue with Lesnar’s status as a part timer, especially during the periods of time, like right now, when he holds the top singles championship in the company. The majority of the TV shows and the pay-per-views with Brock as champ don’t actually feature the champ, and for a lot of people, that’s a real problem.

One person who doesn’t have an issue with it is one of Lesnar’s most recent challengers, Samoa Joe. Joe has been in the business for a long time, and you’d think that he has a pretty solid take on various states of affairs within WWE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARSAMOA JOEWWE

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP