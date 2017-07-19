The Best Of John Cena

Samoa Joe Talked About How He Helped John Cena Get Hired By WWE

07.19.17

Samoa Joe is currently wrecking shop on WWE Raw, and just main evented that brand’s most recent pay-per-view with a title match against Brock Lesnar. John Cena is freshly back from a hiatus spent filming his latest movie and television show, and his next world title reign will be a record-breaking 17th.

The two men trained together in California at UPW way, way back circa the year 2000, but their careers diverged drastically when Cena got signed to WWE developmental and Joe spent the next decade and a half becoming one of the most lauded wrestlers of his generation, the face of Ring of Honor for years, and a TNA Grand Slam champion.

In a recent interview with 102.5 The Bone, which I’m really hoping has at least one show called The Bone Zone, Joe talked about how he and Cena wrestled a tryout match for some WWE officials way, way back in the day. Joe made Cena look like a million bucks, but Jim Ross made it clear the company was only interested in one of the two men. (Transcript via Wrestling Inc.)

