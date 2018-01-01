A WWE Fan Successfully Sold Some Of Sasha Banks’ Hair On eBay

Sasha Banks is one of the Four Horsewomen and remains one of the most popular women on the WWE roster, even if she hasn’t had a whole lot to do on television as of late.
Still, it’s not like the Boss hasn’t had NOTHING to do as of late. The four-time Raw Women’s Champion made history recently being part of WWE’s first women’s wrestling match in Abu Dhabi, and will be a chance to make history again in January as a participant in the first women’s Royal Rumble match.
All of this is to say that Sasha Banks has a huge number of fans, and her popularity and importance remains high. Which is why a WWE fan thought there would be a market for some of her hair. And it turns out that that fan was right!
This is one of those weird creepy things that embarrass normal wrestling fans. It’s not just someone buying them but they were weaved into a product? I’m not sure which is more disturbing tbh lol