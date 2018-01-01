A WWE Fan Successfully Sold Some Of Sasha Banks’ Hair On eBay

#Sasha Banks
01.01.18 3 hours ago

Sasha Banks is one of the Four Horsewomen and remains one of the most popular women on the WWE roster, even if she hasn’t had a whole lot to do on television as of late.

Still, it’s not like the Boss hasn’t had NOTHING to do as of late. The four-time Raw Women’s Champion made history recently being part of WWE’s first women’s wrestling match in Abu Dhabi, and will be a chance to make history again in January as a participant in the first women’s Royal Rumble match.

All of this is to say that Sasha Banks has a huge number of fans, and her popularity and importance remains high. Which is why a WWE fan thought there would be a market for some of her hair. And it turns out that that fan was right!

