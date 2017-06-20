Sasha Banks has been taking a bit of a breather on WWE television of late, after making history at a breakneck pace throughout most of the last year (and being William Regal’s most favoritest).
But Sasha is still a huge part of WWE and is one of their most marketable and popular stars, especially within the women’s division. So it stands to reason that when she voices her mind and opinion, you should probably just go ahead and pay attention to what she has to say. After all, she is the Boss.
When the Boss was asked which NXT woman should be the next to get that call-up to the main roster, she had one person in mind immediately. As she said to Rappler:
This question begins and ends with Asuka and no other answer is acceptable
Bayley’s been heavily pushing Peyton too – she used to hang out with the Australian talent over for Shimmer even long after being signed so presumably knew about her long ago – and I’m not sure Becky hasn’t also expressed her fandom too. I know everything necessarily revolves around Asuka at the moment and Nikki has caught on for now as main heel but you kind of feel Royce given the opportunity for herself should be heading somewhere by now. (In fact, here’s potential blasphemy – split the Iconic Duo, reset Billie to lovable underdog face Jessie McKay levels, and let Peyton fly)