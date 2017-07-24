WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

There's One 'Old Man' That Seth Rollins Wants To Fight At WrestleMania

Seth Rollins has already main evented a WrestleMania (technically this is true!) and this year had a main event of SORTS against Triple H that was two years in the making. So in his career as a singles wrestler, Rollins has spent his two WrestleManias in the ring with Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Triple H. That’s not a bad … pedigree.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that the WWE 2K18 cover star has lofty goals for his next WrestleMania opponent. While he and Dean Ambrose are currently embroiled in a feud with The Miz and his cronies over on Raw, Rollins is setting his sights much, much higher: he wants to wrestle The Rock, and he’s not afraid to take some shots while publicly calling out one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time and one of the most popular people in the world, full stop.

During an interview with Delaware 105.9, Rollins was fearless in his demand for a WrestleMania bout against The Rock, and even made a jab about Dwayne’s age.

